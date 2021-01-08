obituary, Shannon Nichols

Shannon Wayne Nichols, 49, of Ottawa, Kansas, died unexpectedly in his home Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held later.

Shannon was a loving father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was born in Ottawa, Kansas, on May 29, 1971. He lived in the Pomona and Ottawa, Kansas area his entire life.

He loved to be with his family and was an avid Chiefs fan. He was known for getting riled up while watching the football game and yelling at the TV whenever there was a bad play or a bad call by the referees.

Shannon is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Christine Cook; children, Michael Nichols (Caitlin), of Osawatomie, Kansas; Jordan Wiseman (Cody), of Osawatomie Kansas; Devan Nichols, of Topeka, Kansas; Eddie Nichols, of Ellsworth, Kansas; Melina Nichols, of Ottawa, Kansas; father, Dale Nichols, of Pomona, Kansas; siblings, Rodney Nichols (Lainie), of Scranton, Kansas; Adam Nichols (Melissa), of Baldwin City, Kansas; Jenna Smith (Ronnie), of Pomona, Kansas; seven grandchildren he loved dearly: Collin, Lexi, Rosalynn and Kinleigh Nichols, Rhett and Reid Wiseman, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Anita Nichols.

