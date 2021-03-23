Patricia E. ‘Pat’ Phillips

Obituary

Patricia E. “Pat” Phillips, 85, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at De Soto Cemetery, 34500 W. 87th Street, De Soto. The family suggests memorial donations to Greenwood Baptist Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Pat’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Published on March 23, 2021