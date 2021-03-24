Oliver Michael Nelson

Obituary

Oliver Michael Nelson, 2 months, of Lawrence, Kansas, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home in Lawrence, Kansas.

In memory of Oliver, a celebration of life will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 577 Sand Creek Road, Pomona, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Oliver Nelson Memorial Fund and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He was born Jan. 8, 2021, in Ottawa, Kansas the son of Jasmine Nelson.

He is survived by his mother, Jasmine Nelson, of Lawrence, Kansas; grandmother, Marie Totten, of Pomona, Kansas; grandfather, Justin Nelson, of Ottawa, Kansas; grandfather, Jeffery Totten, of Pomona, Kansas; and two uncles, Andrew Nelson and Matthew Nelson, of Pomona, Kansas.

Published on March 24, 2021