Silas James Watkins

Obituary

Silas James Watkins, 3, of Princeton, Kansas, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday March 26, 2021, at the Ottawa University Fredrikson Chapel. Family will greet friends for a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, Ottawa, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Cancer Foundation or W.I.N.G.S. of Garnett sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He was born Sept. 16, 2017, in Ransom Memorial Hospital, Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Nicholas Watkins and Allison (Reed) Watkins.

He is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Allison Watkins, Princeton, Kansas; four sisters, Aubrey Watkins, Kaitlyn Watkins, Hailey Watkins, Addalyn Watkins, all of the home; maternal grandparents, Louis and Linda Reed, Pomona, Kansas; paternal grandfather, Steve Watkins; paternal grandmother, Barbara Watkins and Gene Gehlen, Garnett, Kansas; and two paternal great-grandmothers, Colleen Watkins, Overland Park, Kansas; Audrey Maley, Bronson, Kansas; and several uncles and aunts.

Published on March 24, 2021