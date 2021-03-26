Edgar W. Seymour

Obituary

Edgar W. Seymour, 80, passed from this life on January 27, 2021.

A funeral service was March 7, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Ithaca, New York. A private burial will be at a later time.

Ed was born in Rantoul, Kansas, the son of James and Ruth (Daugharthy) Seymour. He graduated from Ottawa High School, and from Ottawa University in 1952 with a B.S. in Physics. Immediately following graduation, he went to work for the National Bureau of Standards at the Harry DiamondOrdnance Laboratory in Washington, D.C. Later that year he married his wife, Martha Ann Staeber, of Lorraine, Kansas.

In 1953, Ed left the government and began work with General Electric's Light Military Equipment facility in Utica, New York, transferring in 1957 to their Advanced Engineering facility at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Five years later, GE closed the facility in Ithaca. At that time, he and three other engineers launched Ithaco, Inc., a company known for producing high-quality Attitude (positioning) Control Systems for satellites,and precision instrumentation such as lock-in amplifiers. Ed retired in 1996 when Ithaco was sold, and continued to consult for the business for several years thereafter.

Ed was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Ithaca, NY and served as a trustee there. For over 30 years, he enjoyed being part of the Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga (TST) Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), and for several years was President of the TST School Board Association.

Ed was predeceased by his parents and older sister, Nadine, brother, Harold, and sister, Dortha Mae.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann; his brother, James (Marva) Seymour; his children, Steve (Karen Kozlow) Seymour, Karen (Mark) Wood, David (Pamela) Seymour, Elizabeth (Jerry) Patterson, and Glen Seymour; his five grandchildren, Isaiah Patterson, Wilson Seymour, Eleanor Seymour, Xavier Patterson, and Peter Wood; and his many nieces and nephews.

We will miss him greatly but share his expectation that he is now at rest, "absent from the body, present with the Lord."

Published on March 26, 2021