Marjory Jean (Phillips) Langley

Obituary

Marjory Jean (Phillips) Langley, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Graveside inurnment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona, with Pastor Ron James officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pomona Assembly Of God Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com

She was born in Franklin County, Kansas, on Dec. 5, 1930, the daughter of Stanley Cecil and Josephine Elizabeth (Yerkes) Phillips. Jean graduated from Rantoul High School in 1948.

Jean worked in bookkeeping and accounting most of her life. She was employed at a car dealership in Ottawa, the Douglas County Courthouse, Ottawa University, and Agler & Gaeddert Chartered. Jean was the Pomona Village Apartments manager for many years, retiring in July 2020. She was a member of the Pomona Assembly of God Church. Jean enjoyed reading, crossword, jigsaw puzzles, and Sudoku. She also enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the University of Kansas Jayhawks basketball team.

Jean married Raymond Langley, and they later divorced. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, Donald Ray, Dwight Lee, and Gary Lynn Langley; a brother, Robert Phillips; two sisters, Mildred Campbell and Jewell Spratt.

Survivors include her sister, Lynn (Phillips) Ruthstrom; two grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Published on March 26, 2021