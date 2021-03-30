Barbara A. Schweiger

Obituary

The children of Barbara A. Schweiger, Aug. 3, 1941-Dec. 18, 2020, would like to invite all who knew and loved our mom to come and celebrate her life.

The celebration will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Community Building with a priest conducting prayer and service from 1-1:30 p.m. There will be a luncheon. Following the ceremony, the children, and anyone who would want to attend, will travel to Holy Cross cemetery in Paola, Kansas, for a quick burial service. Come and tell your stories and thoughts of our mom, remembering all the good times. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Published on March 30, 2021