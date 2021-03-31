Kenneth Elder

Kenneth Elder, 86, of Baldwin City, Kansas, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas.

To celebrate Kenneth’s life, a graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Facebook page for friends wanting to participate virtually. Following the graveside, a Celebration of Life will be at Dan and Robyn Elder’s house, 1896 N. 250 Road, Baldwin City, all friends and family are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He was born May 26, 1934, in Franklin County, Kansas, the ninth of 14 children of Thomas L. Elder and Ella Faye (McClellan) Elder.

He was married October 18, 1953, to Carolyn Gorton and from that union came three children. Carolyn preceded Kenneth in death on May 10, 1994.

Kenneth later married Rosann Carpenter and they shared 25 wonderful years together.

Kenneth was a man of many talents which was reflected in the jobs he had. He worked construction, ran the Baldwin Locker plant, and also worked at Kring Flooring and Bud Jennings Flooring. After retiring, he worked for the Baldwin Golf Association and Maintenance at Hancuff Apartments. Kenneth took great pride in his yard and was awarded “Yard of the Week” in 2001.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ella Elder; his wife, Carolyn Elder; five brothers, Lindsey Elder, James Elder, Thomas Elder Jr., Donald Elder, and Jack Elder; and three sisters, Edith McCuley, Grace Elder and Elizabeth Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Rosann Elder; two brothers, Richard Elder and Carl Elder; three sisters, Shirley Elder, Rhoda J. Currant and Margaret Bischoff; two sons, Doug Elder and his wife, Diane, and Dan Elder and his wife, Robyn; a daughter, Diana Whaley and her husband, Roger; two stepsons, Rick Carpenter and his wife, Kim, and Bob Carpenter and his wife, LeAnn; two stepdaughters, Robin Jones and her husband, Max, and Shelia Brecheisen and her husband, Lynn; eight grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

