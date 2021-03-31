Martha Ann Knight

Obituary

Martha Ann Knight, 83, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her residence in Ottawa, Kansas.

Graveside services for Martha will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at the Melvern Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

She was born on October 1, 1937, in Quenemo, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas and Myrtle (Cunning) Williams. Martha grew up in Quenemo and attended Quenemo Schools.

On June 29, 1954, Martha was united in marriage to Donald Knight at the courthouse in Ottawa.

Martha retired from Jostens Yearbook Company in Topeka as a group leader in the negative department in 1987. Upon retirement, her and Donnie moved to Pomona Lake until 2000, when she moved to Ottawa. Martha was active in the Eagles Auxiliary and the VFW in Ottawa.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie, on Feb. 16,1998; her parents, Thomas and Myrtle; her two sisters, Mary Lou Hopkins and Betty Evertson; her five brothers, Lewis Williams, John Williams, Richard Williams, Donald Williams and Thomas Williams; and a grandson, Jeremy Knight.

Martha is survived by her son, Randy Knight, of Vassar; her grandson, Bryan Knight, of Ottawa; and her best friend, Bill Warrington.

Published on March 31, 2021