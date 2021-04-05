Richard O. Sidelinker

Obituary

Richard O. Sidelinker, 89, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Richmond Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

Graveside memorial services will be 11 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, with military honors by Fort Riley Honor Guard. The family suggests memorial contributions to VFW Post 5901 c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Richard’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

