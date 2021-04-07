Robert Hugh Cramer

Obituary

Robert Hugh Cramer, 85, of Wellsville, Kansas, passed away Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Wellsville Baptist Church. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville. Family interment will follow services in the Rock Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Baptist Church in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.

Robert H. Cramer was born Sept. 11, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, as an only child of John Hugh and Helen Marie Cramer. Upon graduating from Wellsville High School in 1953, Bob attended Ottawa University where he played football.

He met and fell in love with Carol Ann Brown at OU and they were married for 58 years until her passing in 2015. In addition to his loving wife, Bob was blessed with four children and six grandchildren. In his later years, Bob’s special love and companion was Kay Kyle Volgler. Robert received a master’s degree in Chemistry from Purdue University and spent his professional career in education. He taught chemistry at Wellsville, Shawnee Mission West, and a two-year fellowship in Maryborough, Australia. Bob’s two years in Australia developed impactful lifetime friendships.

Bob retired in 1992 as Director of Testing for Shawnee Mission schools after 32 years in education. Bob’s passions in life were many, and none were greater than his devotion and service to the Wellsville Baptist Church. Bob had the gift of teaching and studying the bible, evidenced by over 40 -years of leading his beloved Finders & Seekers Sunday school class. He also was a leader in the community serving 10 years as mayor, a Kiwanis club officer, and a treasurer for his Rock Creek ‘going home’ Cemetery. Other passions included: history (subject-matter expert of WWII), language (author, speaker, if you met him good chance you were greeted in German), classical opera music (since he was a little boy), avid walker (“get out for a walk” was his fix for everything), and anything related to Wellsville Eagles sports.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.

He is survived by four children and six grandchildren. Children: Cynthia Farley/Glen, of Orlando, Florida; Jon Cramer/Maybrit, of Wichita, Kansas; Roxy Lovchik/Chris, of Houston, Texas; Janet Cramer/Jenille Ramos, of Chicago, Illionois. Grandchildren: Jacob, Jessica and Joy Farley Broc Cramer/Rachael, Nicklaus Cramer/Carlie and Katie Goolsby/Denzel. He is also survived by his special love and companion, Kay Volgler.

Bob longed for heaven — reciting Joel 2:12-15 out loud every morning. Blow ye the trumpets in Zion, sanctify a fast, call a solemn assembly (Joel 2:15) — Bob is home.

Published on April 07, 2021