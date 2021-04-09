Margaret L. Hadsall

Obituary

Margaret L. Hadsall, 100, of Richmond, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 219 S. Oak, Garnett, Kansas. Visitation with the family will follow the ceremony. A private family inurnment will be later in the Berea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Community Building and left in care of the funeral home. You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

