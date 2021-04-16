Patricia A. Rossman, 83, of Richmond, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Richmond, Kansas. Burial will follow at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Kansas. The family will greet friends until 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church following a Vigil for the Deceased at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
