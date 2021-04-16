Patricia A. Rossman

Obituary

Patricia A. Rossman, 83, of Richmond, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Richmond, Kansas. Burial will follow at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Kansas. The family will greet friends until 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church following a Vigil for the Deceased at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

