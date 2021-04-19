Betty L. Scott

Obituary

Betty L. Scott, 92, of Pomona, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at AdventHealth Ottawa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ottawa. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. A Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa, followed by a visitation at 7 p.,m. The family suggests memorial contributions to the VFW Memorial Post #5901 Auxiliary or Sacred Heart Catholic Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Betty’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

