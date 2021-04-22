Lois Louise Kennard

Obituary

Lois Louise Kennard, 74, Pomona, died at Rock Creek of Ottawa on April 20, 2021.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. The family will meet with friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.

Lois was born on Aug. 26, 1946, in Emporia to Ralph and Rosemary Sponsel Rayl.

On Sept. 26, 1964, she married Jerry W. Kennard at the Scott Valley Church of the Brethren, east of Burlington.

Lois grew up on a farm outside of Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School. She had worked as a janitor and cook for the Pomona School System, for H.D. Lee as a seamstress, and for Mid- America Nutrition as a cook for 17 years. She enjoyed quilting and sewing.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of the home; two daughters, Penny Miller, Pomona, and Angie Clark and her husband Jay, of Ottawa; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Published on April 22, 2021