Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Horne

Obituary

Patricia A. “Pat” Horne, 81, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Vassar Cemetery, Vassar, Kansas. Family will meet with friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Power of the Past c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Pat’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Published on April 22, 2021