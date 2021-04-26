Charles ‘Chuck’ Edward Ledom

Obituary

Charles “Chuck” Edward Ledom, 87, formerly of Lawrence, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Homestead of Lenexa.

Mass of Christian Burial for Charles “Chuck” Edward Ledom will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, a Rosary will be said at 10 a.m., followed by visitation. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck’s name to Ascend Hospice or Corpus Christi Catholic School (Scholarship fund) and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.warrenmcelwain.com.

Chuck was born on October 10, 1933, in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Raymond Calvin and Hazel Ruth (Stevenson) Ledom.

Chuck served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. He was involved in Serra Club and Knights of Columbus. He was elected to and served on the Wakarusa Township. He loved KU Sports. He enjoyed spending his time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He looked forward to the time he spent with his sons at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees.

He married Mary Sommer on June 26, 1957, in Lawrence. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2015.

Other survivors include his eight children, Rebecca (Tim) Allen, Topeka’ Mark (Lisa) Ledom, Prairie Village;, Susan Timper, Lenexa; Teresa Reddick, Overland Park; Greg (Lynne) Ledom, Olathe;, Kathy Ledom, Prairie Village; John (Karen) Ledom, Lawrence; Joshua (Melissa) Ledom, Burlingame; three brothers, Howard Ledom (Ernestine), Ottawa; Wayne Ledom (Beverly), Ottawa; Larry Ledom, Topeka; 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and more on the way.

Published on April 26, 2021