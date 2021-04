Ralph Fredrick Snider

Obituary

Ralph Fredrick Snider, 74, of Ottawa, passed away, Saturday, April 24, 2021m at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.

His wishes were to be cremated. Family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa, Kansas. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ralph’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Published on April 26, 2021