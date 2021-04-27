Lois Jean Kipper

Obituary

Lois Jean Kipper, 92, of Richmond, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Residential Living Center, Garnett, Kansas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scipio, Kansas. Lois' family will be present for a Vigil of the Deceased one hour prior to the service at the church at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 there will not be a funeral dinner following the burial, however, the family hopes to be able to get together at a later date to celebrate Lois with all of the friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope And Love of the Laity Fund (H.A.L.L.) and left in care of the funeral home. You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

