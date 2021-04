Joyce M. Soph

Obituary

Joyce M. Soph, 88, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Her wishes were to be cremated with private family services to be later. The family suggests memorial contributions to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Joyce’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Published on April 28, 2021