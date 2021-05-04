Arlene K. Jamison-Hockman-Barton

Obituary

Arlene K. Jamison-Hockman-Barton, 72, the daughter of Janice Roesch Schmitt and Darrel Jamison, rejoined them and her many beloved grandparents on Tuesday, April 27.

Arlene was born and raised in Quinter, Kansas, in the homes of her extended family including Peg and Merle Roesch and Dennis and Mable Jamison.

Arlene loved music, with little formal training. She could play any instrument after spending 1-2 hours toying with it (piano, guitar, accordion, banjo). For several years, she composed and played music at local functions on keyboard. She also enjoyed painting in acrylics and crocheting. Arlene is remembered by her half siblings, Myrna Hansen and Keith Jamison, of Colorado; Randy, Bradley and Ramona Schmitt, of Kansas; and her children, Rebecca Jamison, of Oakland, California; Kerry Hockman, of Salina, Kansas; and Terry Hockman, of Phoenix, Arizona; and step-daughter Toni Barton and her six grandchildren and great-grandchildren.