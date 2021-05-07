Leo Francis Collins

Leo Francis Collins, 58, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Emerald, Kansas. The Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa, followed by a visitation for family and friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Emerald. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Patrick's Cemetery or Brain Injury Assoc. of KS (BIAA) c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067.