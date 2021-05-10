Carmela F. Denton

Obituary

Carmela F. Denton, 96, of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Bridge Haven Village in Lawrence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ottawa. Family will meet with friends 9:30-11:00 a.m., prior to the Mass at the church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Wreaths across Franklin County c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Carmela’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Carmela was born April 6, 1925, at Passaic, New Jersey, the daughter of Angelo and Philamena (Guardino) Luzzi.

She was an Ottawa resident since 1989.

Carmela graduated from Nutley New Jersey High School; three years of nursing training as a military cadet at Mercer Hospital in Trenton, New Jersey, and four years at Kansas University and Washburn University earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

In 1957, Carmela was united in marriage to David Denton at Miami, Florida. He preceded her in death in 1977. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Philamena Luzzi, and five brothers.

Survivors include two daughters, Phyllis Terry and Anne White, both of Lawrence, Kansas; five grandchildren and eight-great grandchildren.

Carmela was a nurse for over 60 years. She worked 18 years as a registered nurse at the VA Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, retiring in 1989. Following her retirement, Carmela was a registered nurse in the early 1990s at Ransom Memorial Hospital, Ottawa. She later served as school nurse at Ottawa University until the age of 79.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ottawa, Kansas, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.