David ‘Boss Man’ James Hood

Obituary

David “Boss Man” James Hood, 77, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Thursday, May 6, 2021m, at the Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas.

Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Sutton Cemetery, Baldwin City, Kansas. David’s family will greet friends for a visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Williamsburg Wildlife Club and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He was born June 19, 1943, in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Cecil Dean Hood and Julia Elizabeth (Elder) Hood. He graduated from Ottawa High School in 1965.

On July 20, 1965, David was united in marriage to Helen Hubbard in Rantoul, Kansas. They shared 55 years of loving marriage.

David owned and operated the Hood’s Dari Treat for several years early in life. He then joined the Ottawa Police Department, where he became a sergeant. In 1981, David transitioned to the Ottawa Fire Department and became a truck driver engineer eventually becoming a captain. In 2000, after 30 years of acting as a public servant in the police and fire departments, he retired. From 2006 to 2010, he continued to serve his community as a Franklin County Commissioner. David worked for Franklin County Public Transportation from 2008 until his death.

He was a member of Ottawa Lodge #18 Masonic Lodge, where he was a 32nd Degree Mason as well as a member of the Scottish Rite. He was also a member of the Abdallah Shrine Temple No. 30 of Overland Park, Kansas. He was a Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2700 member, and was on the board for the Area Agency on Aging.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Julia Hood, and two sisters; Deana Robertson and Delma Nickolson.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Hood, of Ottawa, Kansas; two daughters, RaJeanna Barnhart and her husband, Rodney, of Ottawa, Kansas; MaLinda Manis and her husband, Shane, of Ottawa, Kansas; a brother, Jerrold Hood, of Overland Park, Kansas; four grandchildren, Jessica Barnhart and Tyler Wiederholt, Lynze Barnhart, Juleah Manis, Benjamin Manis and Makenna Ferguson; four great-grandchildren, Brantley Massengale, Easton Mille, Tynslee Wiederholt, and Bristol Manis; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.