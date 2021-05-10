Nancy H. Baylor

Obituary

Nancy H. Baylor, 72, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

To celebrate Nancy’s life the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. A private family Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church and sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067.

Nancy was born April 19, 1949, in Albany, New York, the daughter of Robert and Helene (Priester) Spickerman. She graduated from the Middleburgh High School in Middleburgh, New York, with the Class of 1967. She received an Elementary Education Degree at Central College in Pella, Iowa, and later earned a Master’s Degree in Education.

She was united in marriage to Wayne E. Baylor on October 17, 1969, in Pella, Iowa. They shared over 51 years of marriage.

Nancy began her teaching career in Iowa. She began teaching at Lincoln Elementary School and later taught at Ottawa Middle School both in Ottawa, Kansas. After her retirement, she went back to work as a math coach.

She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Ottawa, Kansas, where she sang in the church choir; served as an Elder and youth group leader. She will be remembered by her family for her advocacy for children, dedication to her church, service to others, warm smile, playful laugh, and endless love for her family and friends.

Mrs. Baylor was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helene Spickerman and several aunts and uncles.

Surviving family includes her husband, Wayne Baylor, of Ottawa, KS; a son, Steve Baylor, of Los Angeles, California; three daughters, Holly Shepherd and partner, Todd Cowles, of Seattle, Washington; Susan Fox, of South Riding, Virginia; and Kristen Thompson and husband, Kurt, of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jackson, Scarlett and Madeline Fox, Fischer, Seaton and Mies Thompson; a sister, Donna Greenawald, of Ottawa, Kansas; a brother-in-law, Craig Baylor and wife, Monica, of Stewartsville, New Jersey; and three nephews, Brad Baylor and wife, Erika, of Milford, New Jersey; Gordy Greenawald, of Minnesota; and Todd Greenawald and wife Cora, of Minnesota.