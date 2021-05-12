Burton Wallace Bowers

Obituary

Burton Wallace Bowers, 64, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter or Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Burt’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.