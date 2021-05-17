Brandy Irene Hollmon

Obituary

Brandy Irene Hollmon, 40, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas.

To celebrate Brandy’s life, a service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, 325 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family will meet with friends at the funeral home at 2 p.m. until the service and after. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandy Hollmon Memorial Fund and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

She was born Sept. 8, 1980, in Garnett, Kansas, the daughter of Julie and Jack Couch.

In her short life, Brandy was a cook at Vintage Park, a cabinet maker at Midwest Cabinet, and a cosmetologist at A Cut and A Clip among other adventures. She also roller skated at Sonic and became a manager. She was a member and Past Matron of Union Chapter #15, Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed life outdoors as much as cutting someone’s hair or doing their nails. She loved working in her garden and taking care of her dog.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

She was united in marriage to Jason Hutchison, who survives. She is also survived by her parents, Julie and Jack Couch, of Ottawa, Kansas; two daughters, Aubryanna and Abby Hutchison, of Ottawa, Kansas; a son, Austin Hutchison, of Ottawa, Kansas; an “unofficially adopted” son, Britten Richardson, of Ottawa, Kansas; a brother, Steven Stroda and wife, Alex, of South Bend, Indiana; three aunts, Reney Turner, of Richmond, Kansas; Mickey Stroda, of Harrington, Kansas; and Kristi Olson, of Hope, Kansas; biological father, Ronald Russel Hollmon Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Throughout her life, no matter where you met her, at work, at play, at home, or just in passing, she made an impression on you. If you met her you certainly would never forget her. She was dearly loved and she will be missed.