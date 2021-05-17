George Edward Lang

Obituary

George Edward Lang, 85, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Melvern, Kansas, with services by the Melvern Lodge No. 22, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.

Family will meet with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Shriners Children Hospital c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on George’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.