LaVon Marie (Rosetta) Zabel

Obituary

LaVon Marie (Rosetta) Zabel, 87, of Melvern, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Brookside Manor in Overbrook, Kansas.

She was born Feb, 15, 1934, in Lyndon, Kansas, the daughter of Alfred “Tip” and Pearl Edith (Vaughn) Rosetta. She was raised by Lloyd “Bud” and Lilly (Vaughn) Dick. She grew up in Lyndon and graduated from Lyndon High School in 1952.

On June 8, 1952, LaVon was united in marriage to Donald Zable in Lyndon, Kansas. To this union were born three children, LaDonna, Robert and William. They shared over 56 years of marriage before Don passed away on March 31, 2009.

LaVon was a 50-year member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the Maxon Thimble Club.

LaVon lived most of her life in Melvern and Quenemo except for a fews years where she lived in Texas while Don was serving in the United States Air Force. She enjoyed waitressing in Texas, Melvern and Pomona. Most of all, LaVon was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother where she loved taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Don; brother, Robert Lee Rosetta and a half-brother, Mack.

LaVon is survived by her daughter, LaDonna Dickey, of Quenemo, Kansas; two sons, Robert Zabel (Kathy), of Melvern, Kansas; and William Zabel (Kathy), of Paola, Kansas; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.