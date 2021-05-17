Margaret Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Osburn

Obituary

Margaret Rosalie “Rosie” Osburn, 88, of Bremerton, Washington, formerly of Ottawa, Kansas, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 202l, at Bremerton Health & Rehabilitation, Bremerton, Washington.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mt. Calvary Cemetery c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067.