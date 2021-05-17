Marsha Lou (Stevens) Stout

Obituary

Marsha Lou (Stevens) Stout passed away May 12, 2021, from complications with cancer. She was loved by all who knew her. She will always be in all our hearts.

Her wishes were for cremation and no service. Donations in Marsha’s memory may be made to Planned Parenthood and the Deschutes County Historical Society.

Marsha Lou Stevens was born on Sept. 14, 1946, to Harold C. and Mary Gene (Marshall) Stevens in Ottawa, Kansas. She attended public schools in Ottawa and graduated with honors from Ottawa High School in 1964. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kansas State University in 1968.

On June 8, 1968, she married Melvin (Mel) James Stout at the First Methodist Church in Ottawa and they embarked on a honeymoon/job intern position outside of Detroit, Michigan, that summer. Mel graduated with a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree in 1969 and they moved to Washington, D.C. for Mel’s service in the U.S. Army Engineer Corps. While Mel served in Vietnam, Marsha moved back to Kansas and worked at the Credit Union on Forbes Air Force base. When Mel returned in 1971, they moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Mel received his Master’s of Landscape Architecture.

In 1972, Mel and Marsha moved to Portland, Oregon, where Mel had been offered a position with a new, young landscape architecture firm. Marsha began a 21-year career at the Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Company, in the advertising and community affairs departments. In 1996, Marsha became the Director of Membership/Partner Services for the Portland, Oregon Visitors Association (later known as TravelPortland). That position lasted 14 years, and Marsha loved both careers and in helping promote her adopted hometown of Portland.

In 2010 Mel and Marsha retired and moved to Bend, Oregon, and the home they designed and built on acreage outside of Tumalo. Marsha became active in her new community and has served on the boards of Newcomers Club of Bend, Arts Central, Deschutes County Historical Society and the Arts & Culture Alliance of Central Oregon. She became a commissioner of the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund in 2014 and was a Central Oregon Ambassador for Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Mel and Marsha became early supporters of the zero population growth movement and chose to not have children.

She is survived by Mel; a sister, Judith Corbett, of Topeka, Kansas; two nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Patricia Dempsey Calandrino.

Mel and Marsha were married for nearly 54 years.