Jerry Lee Wallis

Obituary

Jerry Lee Wallis, 84, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Ottawa Community Church, 824 W. 17th Street, Ottawa. Family will meet with friends immediately following the service. Inurnment will be held later at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice or Franklin County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Jerry’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Jerry was born Jan/ 1, 1937, at Camdenton, Missouri, the son of Raymond Lee and Freida Bernice (Wallace) Wallis. He lived in Ottawa since the early 1970s.

He graduated from Eldon High School, Eldon, Missouri, with the class of 1953. Jerry served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1963 stationed in Florida, Philippines, and Texas.

On March 12, 1958, Jerry was united in marriage to Carol Joanne McKinsey at Olathe, Kansas. She preceded him in death on Jan/ 17, 2013.

Jerry was employed as an air traffic controller with the Olathe Control Center from the mid-1960s to late 1980s. After his military service, he sold Kirby Vacuum Cleaners until the mid-1980s. Jerry also owned and managed several rental properties in the Ottawa area.

He was a member of the Ottawa Lodge 803 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and the Aerie Lodge 2700 Fraternal Order of Eagles of Ottawa. Jerry was a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5901 of Ottawa.

Jerry enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, playing cards, and antagonizing the City of Ottawa. He loved spending time with his family, especially on their family steak nights.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Joel Wallis; grandson. Jordan Myers; and sister, Phyllis Wallis.

Survivors include three children, Sherry (Sonny) Lewis, Russell (Susan) Wallis, and Damon (Jan) Wallis, all of Ottawa; five siblings, George (Ellen) Wallis, of Faucett, Missouri; Larry (Charline) Wallis, of Wilburton, Oklahoma; Curtis (Jane) Wallis, of Eldon, Missouri; Connie Henley, of Eldon, Missouri; Deborah Hartley, of Jacksonville, Florida; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.