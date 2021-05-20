Mrs. Mary Louise Pickerill

Obituary

Mrs. Mary Louise Pickerill, (formerly Murdock, Schneider), 75, died at UC Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado with her husband and daughter at her side. She was a patient there since receiving her lung transplant in early 2013 following a diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

A funeral was in November of 2019 at the Elizabeth United Methodist Church, where Mary was a member. A memorial service for friends and family in Kansas with interment of ashes will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2019, in McCune, Kansas, Cemetery with food following at the McCune community center. An RSVP at 913.775.2588 if you plan to attend would be appreciated. If anybody wishes to donate in honor of Mary, please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org en lieu of flowers. As Mary’s life was prolonged by a lung transplant, she was also an organ donor at the time of her death.

Mary was living in Elizabeth, Colorado, at the time of her death. Previously she lived in Horton, Topeka, Ottawa, and Pittsburg among other towns in Kansas.

Mary is survived by her husband of 24 years, Paul Pickerill, two children, her son Dalen Schneider, (Tara), of Kansas; daughter Liesl Schneider (Randall Mendoza), of Colorado; grandchildren Perry Watson and Tagan Sheppard, of Colorado; Dalen and Tara’s children, Chelsey, (Kelvin)Wildeman, and Aleksander Herring, and their granddaughter, Elizabeth Wildeman; and Paul’s children, Brad Pickerill and Lorri Meng (George), their children Chloe, Ian, and Max, and their grandchildren Alexandria, and Jayden, of Nebraska; brother Joe Murdock (Pam), Kansas; numerous surviving cousins, nieces and nephews.

She's preceded in death by both of her parents, two sisters and five brothers.

She was born in southern Kansas on April 25, 1944, to Arthur Irving Murdock and Anna Louise Kubler Murdock.

Mary graduated from Stark, Kansas, high school. Mary received an undergraduate degree from Ottawa University as a home economics teacher and later received her MS Degree from Emporia State University in special education.

She taught secondary education in many places in Kansas to include Ottawa Middle School, Central Heights High School, Seaman High School, Horton High school, and Lansing Correctional Institution.

She was also a foster parent for several years and she and Paul helped raise teenagers (some with their own children) in their home. Further, Mary hosted foreign exchange students from Japan and France when her kids were still at home. She had a positive impact on the lives of many young people through all of these endeavors.

A gifted seamstress, Mary enjoyed quilting, sewing clothing, and crafting. Mary’s sports interests included softball leagues where she frequently pitched and bowling leagues and she followed the Royals even after moving to Colorado. Creative writing is another area where Mary excelled having written many short stories many of which were published in local papers. These showcased her insight and sense of humor.

Mary and Paul enjoyed RV’ing, usually with their dogs. Their love of animals was also apparent having provided a good home to numerous dogs most recently Rosie and before her Nestle and Browser.

Mary and Paul had a passion for dancing and were renowned in local circles for their skill on the dance floor in Kansas.