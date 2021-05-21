Clyde W. Greisen

Obituary

Pastor Clyde W. Greisen, 86, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away peacefully Monday, May 17, 2021, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission Hospital in Merriam, Kansas.

To celebrate Pastor Clyde’s life, the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Community Foursquare Chapel, 119 E. 9th Street, Ottawa. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Ottawa University’s Fredrikson Chapel, 1001 S. Cedar, Ottawa. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foursquare Church and sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He was born April 11, 1935, in El Monte, California, the son of Dr. Clyde F. Greisen and Hazel (Hayworth) Greisen. At the age of 8, Clyde’s mother, Hazel passed away. His father married Dorothy Burk, who was influential in Clyde’s childhood.

He graduated from Dover High School in Dover, Ohio with the Class of 1953. He attended the Life Bible College in Los Angeles, California, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and later earned a Master’s Degree in Divinity.

Pastor Clyde began his life-long ministry as an Associate Pastor at the Foursquare Church in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1962, he became interim Pastor at the Community Foursquare Church in Ottawa. He later became Pastor of Community Foursquare Church where he has served nearly 60 years. He directed KRBW Christian Radio in Ottawa; he participated and served on the Ottawa Ministerial Alliance; presided over Franklin County Churches Athletic Association for over a decade: and was known to help anyone in the community, baptizing and presiding over wedding or funeral ceremonies.

He was united in marriage to Judith Claire Shotwell in 1975 at the Foursquare Community Church. They have shared over 46 years of marriage.

Pastor Clyde also enjoyed golfing and was an avid Kansas City Royals Fan.

Pastor Greisen was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Wold.

He is survived by his wife, Judith, of the home; four sons, Steven Greisen, of Idyllwild, California; Todd Greisen and wife, Carrie, of Concord, California; Troy Greisen and wife, Amanda, of Springtown, Texas; Jason Greisen and wife, Alicia, of Overland Park, Kansas; a brother, Gale Greisen, of St, Helena, California; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.