Donna June Hollon, 56, of Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at The University of Kansas Health System.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. Donna will lie in state from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the mortuary where friends may view. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, west of Centropolis. The family suggests memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Donna’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.