If anyone went into Gov. Laura Kelly’s State of the State speech on Wednesday night expecting the governor to deliver something totally unexpected — breakdancing, perhaps, or an operatic version of “Old Town Road” — they were sorely disappointed.

But if they went into the speech expecting the governor to continue her familiar messages of rebuilding the state, making sensible financial decisions and praising compromise for the benefit of all Kansans, they hit the jackpot.

At this point, a year into her first term, the governor has settled on an image and message, and they both feel mighty reassuring. Her top priorities — signing Medicaid expansion into law, avoiding costly tax code changes and fully funding education — were much as they were last year and during her successful campaign. That’s because they’re popular among a broad, bipartisan swath of Kansans.

As Kelly noted on Medicaid expansion: “When we add this to our list of bipartisan accomplishments, we will not only save lives, it will close the book on a long, senseless, expensive political fight — making room to improve access to health care and grow the Kansas economy.”

Hear, hear.

The specifics, though? That’s where the challenges lie. Should the state’s pension debt be refinanced, easing up pressure on budgets in the near term? Should the lifesaving Medicaid expansion plan include a stringent work requirement? Should broadly popular tax cuts — such as reductions in the sales tax rate — be pushed aside for more targeted approaches?

Republicans and Democrats have very different takes on these specifics. Sometimes there are divisions within the parties themselves.

And there are broader questions, too, one that we don’t like to dwell upon. While Kelly talked about the toll of the Great Recession over the past decade, and noted Kansas’ current low unemployment figures, the state’s strength should make those long-term planners among us concerned.

A downturn will come eventually, with all of its attendant stresses. A recession will hit, and Kansans will suffer. It has nothing to do with personal morality and everything to do with a predictable business cycle. With that in mind, will we be ready? Will Kansas have rebuilt the infrastructure necessary to stand strong during the storm?

We hope that as Republicans and Democrats collaborate on the broadly popular initiatives suggested by the governor that they spare a thought for inevitable challenges beyond.