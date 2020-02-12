Perhaps it's time to examine presidential qualifications and powers. To be president, the Constitution requires a person to be a U.S. citizen, 35 years of age and a 14-year U.S. resident. It says nothing about such vital aspects as character, intelligence and integrity. Electing a person with those qualities is left to the electorate, which sometimes fails miserably.

The Constitution gives almost unlimited powers to the office of president. The officeholder may openly glad-hand other countries' despotic leaders. He may denigrate and renege on vital international treaties. He may unwisely use his commander-in-chief powers. He may make deals with other countries that threaten national security. He may use his power to cower the office holders of the other branches of government.

He may use his office to denigrate as important an annual event as the State Of The Union by turning it into a combination carnival sideshow and campaign rally.

Recently, I was reading a 1978 novel set after the Civil War, and a character's quote leaped off the page: "In this country — in every country and every era — certain men are virtually untouchable. Their power, or their money and those they can hire with it, put them above the law. It shouldn't be so, but it is. It's the way of the world. In the United States, we seem to be going through a long period of just that sort of thing. We'll either rise up against it, and curb it as best we can, or the rot that it's generating will spread and destroy everything that's admirable about this country."

Marvin Burris, Topeka