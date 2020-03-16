First, a few words of advice – breathe and trust. This too shall pass.

In times to come there will be volumes written dissecting, explaining and pointing fingers trying to understand how the current situation came to be. Perhaps of greatest importance are the lessons to be learned.

When science speaks, listen

In response to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, a German scientist created a reliable test to detect the virus and manufacturing went into high gear. As early as February it had been approved by the World Health Organization and dispensed to 60 countries around the world. The United States decided not to take advantage of those testing procedures and began the effort to produce its own. There were manufacturing, contamination and logistical delays. As a result, widespread testing in the U.S. was critically delayed as the focus was on containment and travel restrictions.

People first

There was an interesting observation circulating on the internet as to why government can’t be run like a business; “Business will always protect the money before the people.” Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve secured $500 billion in treasury bills and $200 billion on mortgage backed securities in an effort to stem the downward slide of the stock market. That move had the opposite effect as traders reacted initially with a huge sell off. History teaches us, left to its own devices the market will rebound in time.

At the same time efforts to get monetary relief to working Americans by providing paid sick leave or cash infusions failed to pass Congress. The “system” seems to overlook that It is not the CEO nor wealthy investor who fuel the engine that drives our economy but rather the consumer. Corporations represented by the DOW 500 will survive; their officer’s multi-million-dollar salaries and investments intact. The long-term effect remains to be seen as to what harm may befall the American consumer whose spending is the actual backbone of our economic system.

Common sense must prevail

While the onset of the Great Depression in the ’30s was marked by a run on banks, it appears our society’s primary panicky response is focused on our nether regions. The rush to horde personal hygiene products would be laughable if it were not creating such alarm among consumers and disruption in the supply system. While it is wise to have a realistically sufficient supply of necessities, the overreaction to perceived shortages became a self-fulfilling prophecy leading to undue anxiety and hardships.

Learn from mistakes

As noted initially, there will eventually be a return to normalcy. If the country can at least learn to respond to crisis, whether real or imagined, in a more measured, realistic and compassionate manner, the next time the nation is challenged the outcome may be better.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.