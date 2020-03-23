Fellow citizens,

As we begin a time of great change and uncertainty about what the next week will bring, I want to share some thoughts and information with you.

I hope that everyone, regardless of age, practices social distancing. If you do not have to travel, especially in the Johnson County and KC Metro area, stay home. As the news reports, COVID-19 is very prevalent in these areas.

While social distancing is not convenient for many of us, it is a necessary undertaking if we are to bring about flattening of the disease. It is a proven way to help mitigate the spread and embraced by the medical and scientific community. It is not only your health at risk but the health of your family, friends, co-workers and community, regardless of age. Think about this: 40% of the cases hospitalized are in the 20-54 year old age group, according to the CDC and New York Times.

Continue to practice good personal hygiene — wash your hands frequently. Stay home if you are sick and try to stay away from sick people. If you have a temperature, monitor it and call your medical provider before you show up at their facility. They will lead you through a series of questions and help you determine what actions you should take next.

The simple fact is there are not enough tests to test everyone. The most critical will receive the test, and even that is not a guarantee. Your medical community is on the front line working to do its best to help keep you well and prevent the spread of COVID-19. My mother was a registered nurse and I have an understanding of medical practitioners' commitment and personal risk in keeping you well.

Please be kind to others. Everyone is under stress; be kind. They are doing the best they can with the limited resources they have knowing the future holds more of the same in increasing amounts.

First responders, law enforcement and fire personnel are also on the front line protecting all Franklin County citizens and often arriving at the scene before the medical community is ever involved. Let them do their job, maintain a safe distance and be thankful we have them. They deserve our thanks and appreciation, especially during these stressful times.

City services remain open. The city commission continues to meet. Please understand that we are taking measures to conduct business in a different manner that helps to mitigate the risk to the citizens and the city workers.

Please try to do whatever business you can by not showing up in person. Whenever possible, please contact us by phone or email. Utility payments can be made via our website, www.ottawaks.gov, the outside kiosk or mail drop-box at the west end of the city parking lot. Telephone numbers and email addresses can also be found on the the aforementioned city website. We are happy to take your questions and provide answers as well as information.

If you have to visit City Hall, please call or contact the appropriate agency first so we can be prepared to assist you in the safest manner possible. Please follow the procedures for social distancing that have been established in our facilities. As you know, there are a number of other business in our community that have instituted different ways of doing business and establishing social distancing procedures.

The city will bring you reliable and timely information as it becomes available to us. I also invite you to go to www.franklincoks.org/COVID19 for a variety of COVID-19 information.

We are a strong community. Strong citizens. Caring citizens. Sharing citizens. Those strengths are what define us. We will come through this, but it takes all of us to realize that our lives have changed in how we conduct our everyday actions during the months ahead. A simple act of social distancing will make the difference and flatten the curve.

I am honored to serve the community of Ottawa. Stay safe. Enjoy your families. You protect everyone when you protect others with your actions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope you find it helpful. As situations develop and information becomes available to us, we will work to pass it on to you. The city commission and I have an abundant faith in the resiliency of our citizens and we are honored to serve you.

– Richard U. Nienstedt, city manager, City of Ottawa