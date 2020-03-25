To the editor:

As predicted, COVID-19 has come to our community. Who is in charge of the proper response in our state to help protect us from the rampant spread of this virus? Let’s start by taking a look at the leadership qualities that our governor has displayed in dealing with this threat. Her approach has been to put all hands on deck to mitigate the effects of community spread of this deadly pandemic. She has stepped up to the challenge in a fashion that we expect from our elected leaders. She has left politics out of the equation by putting Kansans’ health and welfare ahead of any other consideration.

Now for the other side of the coin. Let’s take a close look at how state Sen. Kevin Braun is spending his time preparing for this health care crisis. If you want a window into his soul, read one of his most recent letters to the editor in the Leavenworth Times. After reading his words, one would have to ask how he got appointed to be our state senator in the first place. As stated in his letter, his top priority is to force an August primary vote to change our state constitution to take our judges out of the equation in determining and protecting the rights of women to choose whether or not to get an abortion. Braun and his buddies in Topeka seem to think that they alone should determine those rights. This approach is very unpopular with the sensibilities of most Kansans. Unashamedly they have chosen to leverage their demands by holding Medicaid expansion for the working poor hostage in order to get their precious August vote on amending our state constitution. Braun and crew are oblivious of the fact that Kansans don’t appreciate political extortion, especially when it comes to the well-being of our families, friends and neighbors. What we need is Medicaid expansion now. We need results without delaying another day.

We have run out of patience for Braun and his friends’ games when we are facing a statewide emergency. We are demanding that our state senator either lead, follow or get out of the way. If he can’t manage that, we will take care of getting him out of the way when we vote in November.