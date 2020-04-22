As we struggle through this pandemic and hear several different voices saying one thing and then another. My thoughts go to Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.”

The key is not merely having faith in faith but rather having faith in the Living God and His Son Jesus Christ. For the child of God who is walking in faith with God those things we hoped for, the promises of God, the completion of our joy, the perfection of our remaking into the image of Christ, the appearing of our Blessed Hope Himself are more assured then the mere stuff we can hold in our hand or perceive with our eyes.

Didn’t Jesus promise to send us the comforter? Didn’t He promise to be with us?

I am sure the Lord was saddened as to how quickly the Christians gave in to the fear and chaos and I am sure the lawless one seen how weak our faith really is.

Our pastor pointed out a verse in Hebrews 10:25 that should pave our way, “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”

God’s word will be fulfilled — read it, study it, believe it, trust it and obey it. He has promised our worst day on this earth will turn into the best day for all eternity if we trust Him!

Jim Wolters, Portis