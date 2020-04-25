Our governor did not restrict religious freedom. She restricted gatherings of over 10 people in public places, be it parks, churches, bars, etc. You may worship freely in your car, in your home, with your family, through television or radio.

She did not make this proclamation to punish; she did it to save lives. In so declaring, she joined governors from numerous other states who delivered the same restrictions, to no such outrage. So what's the difference here in our state? Why are these five Republicans so angered? Could it be that SHE had the audacity to tell THEM what to do?

Temper, temper, little guys! You are cutting off your noses to spite your faces!

Beth Vannatta, Halstead