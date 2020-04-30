This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

Last Saturday in Kingman, the Historic Kingman Theatre popped up some popcorn, but nothing was screening. COVID-19 has put a stop to that. But it hasn’t stopped the theater from bringing people a moment of reprieve from these odd times.

The theater, which is run as a community nonprofit, lit up its marquee and offered curbside concessions asking patrons to send in photos of themselves enjoying their snacks to share on Facebook.

The show must go on, even if it’s just the small screen at home instead of the big one on Main Street.

The next day the theater did a drawing offering free tickets and combos for when patrons can return to the 1930s art deco theater.

They called the night, “Stay Home and Escape Through the Movies Night.”

What a way to make the most out of a crummy situation. What a way to keep the community connected to one another in the era of social distancing.

Isn’t that what everyone needs right now? An escape. Even if it’s just for an hour or so. On top of that, they found a way for people to share a smile with one another.

In a rural community like Kingman, that’s probably not happening as often as it used to. And a smile can mean so much when it’s from someone familiar.

Hopefully, this is a great opportunity for families to make memories during this strange time.

B&B Theatres did something similar at their locations in Hutchinson and Junction City. Offering curbside concessions to patrons. Thank you to theaters like B&B and Kingman for making movie nights at home a little more special.

We hope theaters across the state are able to replicate and continue this in their own communities.

So many of us are getting anxious and want to leave our homes, but it’s apparent that we’re not quite at the stage where that’s completely safe. So until that day comes when we can head back to their favorite social spots, people will have to get creative to maintain their sense of community.

We’ve seen the various ways communities have come together while apart everything from stuffed animal scavenger hunts to drive by parades on people’s birthdays.

Please keep finding ways to come together. Take a moment to support your community and take a break from the stress of COVID-19. It’s what every Kansan should do.