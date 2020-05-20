Last week I gave a brief history of Ignaz Semmelweis, known as the "father of hand-washing."

Irv Cohen, a Topeka physician who specializes in preventive medicine and public health, responded with more detail.

Semmelweis, as early as 1847, proved that doctors who washed their hands before assisting in a childbirth or performing surgery greatly reduced the death rate in patients.

The story includes a warning that there is a penalty to be paid for not keeping an open mind for new ideas.

The medical establishment of the day rejected the practice of hand-washing, arguing that the way it had always been done was good enough.

Semmelweis died in disgrace in a mental hospital.

"He was drummed out of medicine and it was decades before microbiology had advanced enough that Dr. Joseph Lister was believed and medicine started to do the right thing," Cohen wrote.

Lister (1827-1912) was a British surgeon who advocated the use of carbolic acid solution to reduce bacterial infections, both on the wounds and on the surgical instruments. Interestingly, his antiseptic went on to become Listerine mouthwash.

He fared a little better than Semmelweis in history and at the drug store.

But his advocacy for sterilizing surgical instruments didn’t gain acceptance until after he published an article in 1867 – two years after the end of the U.S. Civil War.

"One tragedy is how this impacted the Civil War," Cohen wrote. "Amputations were rampant because wounds from large caliber Minnie ball wounds led to deadly infections in Army hospitals.

"Surgeons found that rapid amputation was the best defense. However, some who recuperated without amputation outside of Army hospitals did better. Would this have been different if (Semmelweis’) advice had been accepted by the medical establishment?"

Cohen noted there was nothing new about surgery itself. It had been practiced for thousands of years.

However, "It often resulted in infection and death. Lister changed everything, but it would have occurred years earlier, had Semmelweis been listened to.

"Lister had the advantage of Louis Pasteur's work as a jumping off point, whereas Semmelweis relied solely upon his experience and observation, filtered through his medical knowledge and common sense."

Their biographies couldn’t be farther apart in terms of honors received by the two men. Lister, like Semmelweis, faced opposition from the medical establishment initially. But he lived to see his ideas adopted and to accept the honors, including being dubbed Baron Lister by Queen Victoria.

Mike Hall can be reached at tajma@cox.net