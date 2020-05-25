Most American families share a history of members who demonstrated their devotion by defending our country.

Though the makeup of the military has changed from its dependence on the draft to an all-volunteer force, what remains constant is the debt of gratitude owed those serve. Most memorably, those who gave the “last full measure of devotion” in their service to America.

To all who serve, to their families and loved ones, we owe a debt of gratitude and remembrance.

Equally important is a commitment by every citizen to preserve the ideals on which this country was founded. Notably the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

It would seem the very principles of democracy that the country has asked its citizens to defend – justice, equality, liberty – are increasingly in jeopardy.

The undermining of a common allegiance to the truth, based on facts rather than opinions or speculation, has become a threat to a unified society. Never has this become more evident than in the last few months as an unprecedented pandemic swept across the nation. It should be noted that cultural and geographic factors factored in creating widely differing results. According to recent reports there are twenty counties in Kansas that remain virtually virus free even as others are plagued with outbreaks numbering in the hundreds. What cannot be denied is the reality that nation-wide we have lost nearly 100,000 American lives; men, women - children and the aged – to the COVID-19 virus with no end in sight.

Reactions to steps taken to stem the tide of infection and loss of life have been varied; sometimes startling, frequently inspiring, often disappointing. Following the news or social-media one encounters humor, empathy and mutual support shared by many in the public sphere. At the same time there are a number of others expressing frustration, distrust, and outright hostility toward policies implemented by local, state and national agencies dedicated to the protection of the citizenry.

This was demonstrated in the Kansas legislature as the final session dragged on to a confused and disappointing climax. In a state struggling to recover from budgetary challenges and the near collapse of the foster care system due to slashes in funding by the previous administration, political ambitions and ideological “purity” appear to have been the guiding principles leading to legislation that failed to provide expansion of medical care made more important by current events, while seeking to hobble the effectiveness of a duly elected governor.

If for no other reason, the memory of the men and women who sacrifice in service to the nation should be honored by a united and thoughtful approach to the future of the country, its leaders and the people.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.