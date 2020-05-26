On New Year’s Eve, reports emerged that China was investigating a severe upper-respiratory illness plaguing Wuhan. Four days later, the Chinese Communist Party secretly ordered the destruction of novel coronavirus samples gathered by Chinese labs and quickly commissioned the World Health Organization to help them cover it up.

Meanwhile, Chinese citizens continued to travel the world, unknowingly spreading the virus through every major city in Europe and the United States.

The intelligence we received in Congress very quickly disputed the fraudulent narrative the WHO and China had spun to the rest of the world. On Jan. 28, I was the first member of Congress to take to the floor and sound the alarm on the potential for a pandemic. I knew then that the conflicting information the United States was receiving indicated a Chinese cover-up.

Five days later, President Trump temporarily banned travel to-and-from China — a move will go down in history as the most critical precautionary measure of the entire pandemic. Nevertheless, national Democrats and their news media allies — never slow to denounce every move President Trump makes — said the ban was a racially motivated move against Chinese people.

Nancy Pelosi held a press conference in San Francisco’s Chinatown to encourage people to get out and congregate there, and WHO called the ban “excessive” and “mean." Joe Biden and the New York Times said the ban was “unjust” and “xenophobic." Despite the early left wing rhetoric, bipartisan experts now agree that the Chinese travel ban bought our country time and likely saved countless lives by blunting the virus directly at its source.

In contrast to our early and dire warnings, Chuck Schumer’s handpicked Democrat nominee for Senate in Kansas, Barbara Bollier, tweeted on March 20 — well after the virus had reached even Kansas — that Americans should “trust” the Chinese-funded WHO to manage health emergencies first, even before the United States.

She said that "as a doctor," she trusts the "experts." Instead, it should have read that as an ideologue, she trusted the fraudulent body propped up by the media to counter President Trump.

We need a physician in the Senate who knows that China, hand in glove with the corrupt WHO, defrauded the world. We need a physician in the Senate who still believes in Kansas values and who knows right from wrong. We need a physician in the Senate who isn't afraid to dump the so-called "experts" when their point of view is bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party.

I trust that over the next several months and into the fall, Kansans will see the contrast between myself and Democrat Barbara Bollier. The contrast between doing what is convenient, and doing what is hard.

We need a senator who is not afraid of what the liberal cable news will criticize but rather do what will keep Kansas safe. We need a senator who will stand up to China, and not be complicit in their global propaganda machine.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall represents the Kansas 1st District and is running for the U.S. Senate.