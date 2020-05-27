“Stop drinking, smoking, or using drugs.” That’s the advice Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently gave to African-Americans fighting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, nearly a third of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas have been African-Americans, though they account for only 5.6% of the state’s population. Kansas has the country’s largest racial disparity in COVID-19 deaths.

Can this enormous gap be attributed to poor choices, as he implies, instead of a public health crisis? The short answer is absolutely not.

Although Kansas has the most startling numbers, the pattern is similar throughout the country: African-Americans are developing COVID-19 infections more frequently than their white counterparts — and dying at a disproportionate rate.

The reasons are complex but stem from systemic racism and resultant structural health inequities. Health inequities often fall along lines of race, class, immigration status and sexual orientation, and are directly related to the social determinants of health.

Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age. These circumstances are shaped by the distribution of money, power and resources. People assume that health is a function of individuals taking “good care of themselves.” However, it is estimated that medical care, healthy behaviors, genes and biology combined account for only half of overall health outcomes.

The other half is dictated by social determinants that provide or limit the opportunities for health.

Increased exposure to COVID-19 from workforce inequality has impacted rates of COVID-19 infections in African-Americans, who are more likely to hold front-line jobs requiring person-to-person interaction and have limited capacity to be done from home. Social distancing is the most effective strategy known to reduce COVID-19 infection; however, this is not an option for front-line workers.

As such, front-line workers are being exposed to COVID-19 infection at a much higher rate than those who can telecommute.

Data show compared to white people, African-Americans have a greater prevalence of such chronic diseases as hypertension, which increases risk for complications if infected by COVID-19.

The higher prevalence of chronic disease in African-Americans can also be attributed to social determinants of health, but data also show rates are influenced by the effects of racism itself.

Initial data also show that doctors are less likely to refer African-Americans for testing when they are seen for symptoms of COVID. The first population given priority for testing were people who had traveled, which inherently focused on a more affluent population.

This screening process left many communities who had been exposed infected and without available testing while the disease progressed.

When combined, the impacts of social determinants of health, accelerated aging, higher susceptibility to co-morbidities and being over-represented in front-line essential jobs, it is not surprising that infection and death rates due to COVID-19 are higher in African-Americans. It is, however, profoundly tragic.

Kansas is touted as a good place for families. It seems it is not a good place for all families. I would like to see a commitment by state and local leaders, as well as our medical community, to use the incommensurate devastation exposed by the coronavirus pandemic as a call to action to fully address health care disparities in Kansas.

No, Surgeon General, individual actions are not the cause of increased COVID-19 infection and death among African-American communities. It is due to deeply rooted racist structures that policy makers and public health officers — such as yourself — have the power to acknowledge and dismantle.

Ximena M. Garcia, M.D., is a retired physician who lives in Topeka.