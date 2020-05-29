Hello from a Kansas atheist. We do exist and we work/pay taxes. I'm not alone in knowing rights come from the Constitution and not any gods. It's my right to abstain from religion.

Blaming Gov. Kelly for the unemployment website problems is ridiculous. She's in her second year of leadership, dealing with unending partisan pettiness. She saves a lot of time by not pointing fingers at those who condemn her, like you, Wagle and other Republicans. She protected Kansas children by closing the schools in March, only to be branded a "dictator" and "a Radical Liberal." Her only "crime" is being a pro-choice Christian.

When conservatives break their own Biblical commandments to lie about someone's character, I am reminded why I left religion behind. The only Christians "under attack" are those that accept the LGBTQ population and the right of autonomy for those with a womb.

In closing, just do your job. Maybe pass some blame to Trump because he is the president and reject the "Easy Blame Game" of hating progressive Democrats and liberals.

Emily Garrett, Salina