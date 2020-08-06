Look for the helpers. Mr. Rogers, in his timeless wisdom, shared that when he was a boy, he would see scary things on the news and his mother would say: "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."

Through my work with Harvesters — The Community Food Network, I have had the privilege of seeing the thousands of helpers who have stepped forward during the pandemic to help feed Kansans in need — farmers, foundations, families, businesses, senior citizens, kids.

Since the pandemic began spreading across the United States, the number of people turning to our network for help has increased 40%. Facing food supply chain challenges and a volunteer corps sidelined because of social distancing requirements, our supporters stepped up.

Generous donors provided resources to help us purchase food that was no longer being donated. The state provided National Guard support to keep our operations going so we could continue feeding families, children, seniors and veterans. Worried families who had never before had to ask for help, thanked us — thanked you — with tears in their eyes.

The support Harvesters has received is awe-inspiring. But the looming days, weeks and months are unnerving. The economic crisis we face is broad and deep, and we anticipate more families will turn to us for help in the next few weeks as the safety net supports like Pandemic Unemployment and eviction moratoriums expire.

Even before this most recent surge in cases, Feeding America projected food insecurity in Harvesters’ service area would increase 42% over pre-COVID rates at least through the end of the year. But, even more alarming, is that the number of food-insecure children will increase by 59%. There are zip codes in Topeka where 1 in 3 children do not know where they will get their next meal.

Harvesters simply can’t meet this need alone. Congress must invest in the public side of this public-private partnership to meet the enormous need. For every meal Harvesters’ network provides, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides nine. The charitable sector simply cannot match the reach and efficiency of SNAP.

Sens. Moran and Roberts, please insist that the stimulus bill provides support for the lowest income Kansans by increasing SNAP benefits by 15% and lifting the minimum benefit from $16 a month to $30 a month. A temporary SNAP increase helped millions of families weather the Great Recession, and it can help as we face this pandemic.

Kansas’ elected officials have a strong tradition of support not only for farmers, but for the people they feed through the federal nutrition programs. In a line running from President Eisenhower, who started the Food for Peace Program, through Sen. Dole, who lead the bipartisan effort to create the modern food assistance program (now known as SNAP), to Sen. Roberts himself, who protected SNAP as both the chair of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, Kansans have stepped up and provided leadership when it was needed most.

Kansans do what needs to be done. We do what works. We know that SNAP works, and it will work to help Kansans get back on their feet so our state can thrive once again.

Kimberly Svaty is chair of the board of directors of Harvesters — The Community Food Network, the regional food bank serving Topeka and northeast Kansas.