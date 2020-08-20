First things first. The federal government should be commended for making funds available for states and localities to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act provides important relief and was an admirable first step.

That being said, we can all learn lessons from the actual disbursement of the money in Kansas, and the various bureaucratic barriers that have been created. Reporter Andrew Bahl covered the challenges in a piece this week.

"Each county still had to submit a detailed plan of what the money would be used for by Aug. 15. It also would submit the first round of reports seeking reimbursement for past spending on COVID-19-related items, such as public health programs or emergency services," Bahl wrote. "The $400 million in funds were transferred in mid-July, leaving counties under the gun to turn around the necessary documentation."

Counties are required to pay back any money that goes to support ineligible expenses, and all of the existing requirements are subject to change at a moment’s notice. A real possibility exists that some counties won’t be able to use all of the funding.

That leads us to the first lesson. The requirement that expenses be tied directly to the pandemic no doubt sounded good when the bill was being passed, but it makes administration of the funds exceptionally difficult. Drops in state and local tax revenue have affected services across the board, and adding strings to this federal money across the board.

Put simply? We’re all being affected by the pandemic now, and federal funding should reflect that.

The second lesson? The amount of paperwork and documentation required is nonsensical, especially for smaller units of government. Again, the emphasis should be in getting funds disbursed to those who need them in the most efficient way possible.

Goodness knows the federal government wastes money in a multitude of ways; making sure that good-hearted county officials dot every single "i" and cross every single "T" on a compressed schedule seems like a waste of resources.

The third lesson? The federal government needs to pass an additional aid package, and quickly. While the CARES Act spending has been useful, we need general support for states and localities. We need money to make up the local tax losses or else we could see devastating effects to schools, law enforcement and other crucial services.

Let’s get to it, Congress.